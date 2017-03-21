Rich New Yorkers ask state to raise their taxes
Eighty people including George Soros, Steven Rockefeller and Abigail Disney wrote to lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo saying they and other top earners should pay more to support schools, roads, bridges and programs to help poor and homeless residents of the state. "Now is the time to invest in the long-term economic viability of New York," the letter reads.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|4 min
|Anon
|62,088
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|20 min
|Squach
|1,022
|Spicer: Former campaign chairman had 'very limi...
|20 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Lost my id need a new one
|23 hr
|Twizidgod
|1
|final episode of st. patrick's day special
|Mon
|pattyboiman1
|1
|Watertown and Massena JCPenney stores not part ...
|Mon
|Consumer
|1
|Rare emeralds discovered in 400-year-old shipwr...
|Mon
|andet1987
|4
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC