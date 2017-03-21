Rich New Yorkers ask state to raise t...

Rich New Yorkers ask state to raise their taxes

Read more: Canada.com

Eighty people including George Soros, Steven Rockefeller and Abigail Disney wrote to lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo saying they and other top earners should pay more to support schools, roads, bridges and programs to help poor and homeless residents of the state. "Now is the time to invest in the long-term economic viability of New York," the letter reads.

