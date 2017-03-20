Radical Comedian, Activist and Performance Artist, Brings Her Latest Work To New York Live Arts

FCA Recipient and 2014 Doris Duke Impact Awardee Adrienne Truscott , the radical comedian, activist and performance artist best know for her blistering satire about rape culture, Adrienne Truscott's Asking For It: A One-Lady Rape about Comedy Starring Her P*ssy and Little Else !, will premier her latest work THIS at New York Live Arts. Commissioned by New York Live Arts and presented through its Live Feed creative residency program, performance dates are April 5 through 8, 7:30pm, at New York Lives Arts, 219 West 19th Street, NYC.

