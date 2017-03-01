Prosecutors: NY man aimed to fight wi...

Prosecutors: NY man aimed to fight with Islamic extremists

Prosecutors say a New York man repeatedly traveled to the Middle East to try to join the Islamic State or al-Nusra Front extremist groups and told authorities he'd been prepared to sacrifice himself for jihad. Elvis Redzepagic was due in a Brooklyn federal court Saturday.

