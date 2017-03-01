Prosecutors: NY man aimed to fight with Islamic extremists
Prosecutors say a New York man repeatedly traveled to the Middle East to try to join the Islamic State or al-Nusra Front extremist groups and told authorities he'd been prepared to sacrifice himself for jihad. Elvis Redzepagic was due in a Brooklyn federal court Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|36 min
|Squach
|937
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|12 hr
|Not welcome
|62,057
|Allah on Broadway. August Wilson's roots in the...
|17 hr
|Coco loco
|1
|I'm a Jewish American who worked with Steve Ban...
|Fri
|Captain Yesterday
|9
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|Fri
|About time
|489
|New York archdiocese seeks $100M mortgage to pa...
|Fri
|same in Canada
|1
|UPDATED: Outlets job fair draws huge crowds (Jun '13)
|Feb 28
|soon same here
|5
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC