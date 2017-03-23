Program leads young New Yorkers into ...

Program leads young New Yorkers into technical theater industry

15 hrs ago

The Roundabout Theatre Company has partnered with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees for a new program aimed at landing New Yorkers, ages 18 to 24, careers in the theater industry. Parents rejoice - there's now a Roundabout way for young New Yorkers to find their way into a lucrative career path right in the city.

