Powerful winds whip through Great Lakes region

Powerful and potentially dangerous winds blew across the Great Lakes region and the northeast United States Wednesday, derailing a train, blowing over tractor trailers and pushing a plane off a runway. Gusts reportedly reached 50-70 mph in some areas, according to the National Weather Service.

