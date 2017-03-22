Police: Smugglers used fox urine to h...

Police: Smugglers used fox urine to hide six pounds of heroin, $4.1 million also found

15 hrs ago

Authorities are detailing the great lengths suspected drug smugglers went to in order to conceal their operation after $4.1 million in cash and more than six pounds of heroin were seized by federal agents at a New York storage facility over the weekend. Three men were arrested for their part in what officials are calling an interstate drug operation, where they allegedly moved money and drugs throughout the country by concealing the contraband in secret compartments hidden inside pieces of furniture.

