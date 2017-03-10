'Pokemon Go' remains popular despite passing heyday of launch
But the game remains profitable, and people are still playing even if they aren't the same masses that roamed parks last summer with eyes glued to smartphones, looking for elusive virtual monsters to appear right in front of them. "It kind of brings people together to have a conversation about these little cartoon characters that we're all in love with," said Brian Swain, a sales representative for Rockstar energy drink who has stuck with "Pokemon Go" since it launched last July.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Listen to Ben Carson's New Rap Ad Aimed at Afri... (Nov '15)
|37 min
|Shinemyshoesbrown...
|60
|Obamacare Replacement Puts Over 1M New Yorkers ...
|8 hr
|Texxy
|1
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|16 hr
|USA R0CKS
|960
|Bill Maher Pitches Anthony Weiner to Liberals: ...
|Thu
|lol
|2
|The Statue of Liberty went dark overnight and t...
|Wed
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|kelly ripa has ruined michael strahan (Mar '13)
|Wed
|Jackhole77
|109
|As more Jewish facilities get threats, all 100 ...
|Tue
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC