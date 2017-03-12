Over 700 New Yorkers Have Amended Sex...

Over 700 New Yorkers Have Amended Sex On Birth Certificates

Since the city began allowing them to do it in January 2015, over 700 people in New York City have amended birth certificates to reflect a different gender, according to a Heat Street report . The city released the two-year data last week.

