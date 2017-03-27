Our right to trial by jury is under a...

Our right to trial by jury is under attack, the Supreme Court can affirm and protect it

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Hill

Today, the Supreme Court will be hearing oral arguments in a case that raises important questions regarding both the right to counsel and trial by jury. Jae Lee came to the United States from South Korea in 1982.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Upstate job growth slow despite taxpayer subsidies 6 min anonymous 3
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 1 hr No Neck 62,135
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... 7 hr Squach 1,062
News Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ... 7 hr Texxy 11
News Former vice president Joe Biden: I could have w... 22 hr Slow Joe 3
News Wall Street is keeping its 'Fearless Girl' stat... Mon Nice 1
pyramid schemes Mar 24 pattyboiman1 1
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,268 • Total comments across all topics: 279,910,259

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC