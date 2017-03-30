NYCLU, Actor Jeffrey Wright Launch Campaign to Reform New York's Broken Public Defense System

The New York Civil Liberties Union today released a video narrated by award-winning actor, activist and New Yorker Jeffrey Wright calling on Governor Cuomo and legislators to overhaul and properly fund the state's failing public defense system. New York state leaves responsibility for public defense to its counties, creating an underfunded, patchwork system in which poor New Yorkers accused of crimes often do not receive adequate legal representation, which the Constitution requires.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.