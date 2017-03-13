NY court asked to determine if chimp ...

NY court asked to determine if chimp is legally a person

11 hrs ago

That's what attorney Steven Wise will try to persuade a New York appeals court in Manhattan on Thursday. Wise, who represents the Florida-based Nonhuman Rights Project animal advocacy group, plans to argue that two chimps named Tommy and Kiko should be freed from cages to live in an outdoor sanctuary.

