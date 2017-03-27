NY anti-hunger groups: Help farmers w...

NY anti-hunger groups: Help farmers who donate food

A coalition of anti-hunger advocates, agricultural groups and environmental organizations are urging New York leaders to create a tax credit for farmers who donate fruits, vegetables and other products to foodbanks. The measure has broad support in the state Legislature.

