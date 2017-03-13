Northeast snowstorm puts 31 million under blizzard warning
A Nor'easter is dumping snow and pushing winds into the East Coast early Tuesday -- the beginnings of a monster storm that has placed 31 million people under a blizzard warning. So far, more than 7,600 US flights have been canceled and thousands of schools have closed due to the storm.
