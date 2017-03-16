No charges to be filed against NYC mayor, prosecutors say
State and federal investigations of Mayor Bill de Blasio's fundraising will not result in criminal charges against him or others acting on his behalf, prosecutors said Thursday as they eliminated an election-year obstacle for the mayor. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance said the facts were insufficient to successfully argue a provable violation of state election laws, in part because the parties relied on the advice of attorneys.
