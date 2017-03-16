No charges to be filed against NYC ma...

No charges to be filed against NYC mayor, prosecutors say

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: 680News

State and federal investigations of Mayor Bill de Blasio's fundraising will not result in criminal charges against him or others acting on his behalf, prosecutors said Thursday as they eliminated an election-year obstacle for the mayor. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance said the facts were insufficient to successfully argue a provable violation of state election laws, in part because the parties relied on the advice of attorneys.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hillary Clinton and Huma Abedin are pictured to... 8 hr oldfish 2
News NYC sues Verizon for unfinished fiber-optic rol... 8 hr well 2
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 9 hr Insider 62,078
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... 10 hr USA R0CKS 994
News Trudeau to watch Canadian 9/11-inspired musical... 19 hr what Fluffy doing... 1
News Trump Fires Wall Street Enforcer Bharara Who Re... Wed Faith Michigan 11
News Families of 9/11 victims might soon get day in ... Mar 13 Texxy 1
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,335 • Total comments across all topics: 279,607,918

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC