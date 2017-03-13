New Yorkers who don't vote would pay $10 under proposed bill
Assemblywoman Deborah Glick, a Democrat, introduced legislation this week that would establish "compulsory voting" in the state and punish those who don't vote with a $10 fine. "Mandatory voting would drastically increase civic participation and transform the political arena by making politicians more reflective of the constituents that elected them," Glick wrote in a memo submitted with the bill.
