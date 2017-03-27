New Yorkers Opposed AHCA Two-To-One, Poll Shows

New Yorkers overwhelming want to keep their Obamacare and perhaps add a few upgrades, according to a new Siena College poll that showed 67 percent of registered voters said they are in favor of keeping and improving the Affordable Care Act. The poll, released Monday, showed New Yorkers were also opposed 56 percent to 27 percent margin, to the passage of the Republican plan, The American Health Care Act .

