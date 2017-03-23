New Yorkers join to remember tragic Triangle Shirtwaist fire
New Yorkers gathered Friday to remember Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire - a tragedy that killed 146 workers, many of them young women. The march 25, 1911 blaze at a factory near present-day New York University rocked the city - and galvanized the International Ladies Garment Workers Union to push for workplace safety rules still in place today.
