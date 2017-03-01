New Yorkers Give Mayor Bill de Blasio...

New Yorkers Give Mayor Bill de Blasio His Highest Job-Approval Rating in a Year

13 hrs ago Read more: New York Magazine

Here's some good news for Bill de Blasio: The New York mayor just notched his highest approval rating in more than a year. Fully 50 percent approve of the job he's doing, compared to 42 who disapprove, says a new Quinnipiac poll.

