New Yorkers develop a taste for Kiwi ...

New Yorkers develop a taste for Kiwi eels

13 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

Statistics New Zealand export figures show sales of eel to North America grew by 115 per cent last year. Tim Strauss, vice-president of Hawaiian Airlines' cargo division, which delivers thousands of live eels to New York each year, says the carrier's own figures show strong growth for the niche export.

