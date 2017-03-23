New Yorkers develop a taste for Kiwi eels
Statistics New Zealand export figures show sales of eel to North America grew by 115 per cent last year. Tim Strauss, vice-president of Hawaiian Airlines' cargo division, which delivers thousands of live eels to New York each year, says the carrier's own figures show strong growth for the niche export.
