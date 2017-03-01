New Yorker magazine writer speaks at Carson McCullers Centennial celebration
COLUMBUS, GA Famed writer for the New Yorker magazine Hilton Als made his way to the Chattahoochee Valley for the Centennial celebration of Carson McCullers. Mr. Als' presentation is part of the month-long series of events celebrating Columbus native McCullers, whose 100th birthday was February 19. The programs have been jointly presented by the Chattahoochee Valley Libraries and the Carson McCullers Center for Writers and Musicians at Columbus State University.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVM.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|6 hr
|Squach
|933
|I'm a Jewish American who worked with Steve Ban...
|16 hr
|Captain Yesterday
|9
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|17 hr
|anon
|62,055
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|19 hr
|About time
|489
|New York archdiocese seeks $100M mortgage to pa...
|22 hr
|same in Canada
|1
|UPDATED: Outlets job fair draws huge crowds (Jun '13)
|Feb 28
|soon same here
|5
|Gay teen hookup (NYC area)
|Feb 25
|wolvesmane
|5
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC