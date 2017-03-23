'New Yorker' Covers More Reflective o...

'New Yorker' Covers More Reflective of The Times

The New Yorker' s cover art has long reflected a cosmopolitan sensibility - but recently, the images have become much more topical, depicting issues the nation is facing like politics, immigration and race. Covers like "The March" by Abigail Gray Swartz , featuring a brown-skinned Rosie the Riveter, and "Liberty's Flameout" by John W. Tomac, depicting the Statue of Liberty with her shining torch no longer lit to greet immigrants.

