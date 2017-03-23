'New Yorker' Covers More Reflective of The Times

The New Yorker' s cover art has long reflected a cosmopolitan sensibility - but recently, the images have become much more topical, depicting issues the nation is facing like politics, immigration and race. Covers like "The March" by Abigail Gray Swartz , featuring a brown-skinned Rosie the Riveter, and "Liberty's Flameout" by John W. Tomac, depicting the Statue of Liberty with her shining torch no longer lit to greet immigrants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNYC-AM New York.