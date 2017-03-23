'New Yorker' Covers More Reflective of The Times
The New Yorker' s cover art has long reflected a cosmopolitan sensibility - but recently, the images have become much more topical, depicting issues the nation is facing like politics, immigration and race. Covers like "The March" by Abigail Gray Swartz , featuring a brown-skinned Rosie the Riveter, and "Liberty's Flameout" by John W. Tomac, depicting the Statue of Liberty with her shining torch no longer lit to greet immigrants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNYC-AM New York.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|18 min
|Nurse Suzie
|1,036
|pyramid schemes
|7 hr
|pattyboiman1
|1
|Clinton vs Trump: battle of the New Yorkers (Jun '16)
|12 hr
|Bert Wedemeyer
|362
|United States of America v. Jesse James Patters...
|13 hr
|Spotted owlet
|1
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|13 hr
|Amos
|62,098
|Watertown and Massena JCPenney stores not part ...
|Thu
|agree
|2
|Spicer: Former campaign chairman had 'very limi...
|Thu
|Death on 2 Legs
|2
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC