New York women arrested in Missouri cigarette scheme

Authorities say two New York women who were arrested in eastern Missouri after jumping out a second-story motel window and running half-naked across Interstate 70 are suspected in a black market cigarette scheme. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 160 cartons of cigarettes and about two dozen fake credit cards were found after the women's arrest Thursday in the town of Foristell.

