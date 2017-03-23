New York women arrested in Missouri cigarette scheme
Authorities say two New York women who were arrested in eastern Missouri after jumping out a second-story motel window and running half-naked across Interstate 70 are suspected in a black market cigarette scheme. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 160 cartons of cigarettes and about two dozen fake credit cards were found after the women's arrest Thursday in the town of Foristell.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|2 hr
|anonymous
|62,099
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|2 hr
|Squach
|1,037
|pyramid schemes
|10 hr
|pattyboiman1
|1
|Clinton vs Trump: battle of the New Yorkers (Jun '16)
|15 hr
|Bert Wedemeyer
|362
|United States of America v. Jesse James Patters...
|16 hr
|Spotted owlet
|1
|Watertown and Massena JCPenney stores not part ...
|Thu
|agree
|2
|Spicer: Former campaign chairman had 'very limi...
|Thu
|Death on 2 Legs
|2
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC