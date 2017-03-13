New York to invest $2M in Irish Arts Center expansion
New York state will invest $2 million in the Irish Arts Center's plan to build a new facility in Manhattan. The center was founded in 1972 in Manhattan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|4 hr
|Janet300
|1,011
|Cowboy poetry, the decline of the critic, Lil W...
|5 hr
|former democrat
|1
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|11 hr
|amen
|62,081
|Rare emeralds discovered in 400-year-old shipwr...
|18 hr
|Newt G s Next Rel...
|3
|Trump Fires Wall Street Enforcer Bharara Who Re...
|Sat
|Agents of Corruption
|12
|Rachael fake news LGBT disgrace!! Drama queen/k...
|Mar 17
|Political observer
|1
|Hillary Clinton and Huma Abedin are pictured to...
|Mar 16
|oldfish
|2
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC