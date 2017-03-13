New York to invest $2M in Irish Arts ...

New York to invest $2M in Irish Arts Center expansion

New York state will invest $2 million in the Irish Arts Center's plan to build a new facility in Manhattan. The center was founded in 1972 in Manhattan.

