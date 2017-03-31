New York Theatre Ballet Presents Danc...

New York Theatre Ballet Presents Dance on a Shoestring

New York Theatre Ballet presents Dance on a Shoestring at 131 E. 10th Street , NYC on Thursday, April 6 and Saturday, April 8, 2017 at 7pm. Tickets are $15.

