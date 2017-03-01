New York Police investigate possible vandalism at Jewish cemetery
Several headstones were found toppled at a predominately Jewish cemetery in Brooklyn over the weekend and police were investigating the incident as possible vandalism, a New York City Police spokesman said on Sunday. The incident follows the toppling of headstones at other Jewish cemeteries in Rochester, New York, Philadelphia and St. Louis has stoked fears of a resurgence of anti-Semitism.
