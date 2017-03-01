New York museums wage cultural war ag...

New York museums wage cultural war against Trump-era prejudice

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

Foodies and art lovers in the Big Apple aim to educate citizens and visitors about the lesser-known cultural contributions of people who new US president says aren't welcome Museums across New York are waging a cultural war on prejudice in Donald Trump's America, flexing the soft power of art and photography to compound the citywide climate of protest. From talks about Islamic art to a Muslim exhibition, swapping Picasso and Matisse for Iranian, Sudanese and Iraqi artists, and extending a children's exhibition, museums have dreamed up multiple ways to promote art and education in the wake of Trump's short-lived travel ban on refugees and citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... 5 hr lewis 936
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 9 hr Not welcome 62,057
News Allah on Broadway. August Wilson's roots in the... 13 hr Coco loco 1
News I'm a Jewish American who worked with Steve Ban... Fri Captain Yesterday 9
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... Fri About time 489
News New York archdiocese seeks $100M mortgage to pa... Fri same in Canada 1
News UPDATED: Outlets job fair draws huge crowds (Jun '13) Feb 28 soon same here 5
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,875 • Total comments across all topics: 279,319,726

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC