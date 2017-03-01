New York museums wage cultural war against Trump-era prejudice

Foodies and art lovers in the Big Apple aim to educate citizens and visitors about the lesser-known cultural contributions of people who new US president says aren't welcome Museums across New York are waging a cultural war on prejudice in Donald Trump's America, flexing the soft power of art and photography to compound the citywide climate of protest. From talks about Islamic art to a Muslim exhibition, swapping Picasso and Matisse for Iranian, Sudanese and Iraqi artists, and extending a children's exhibition, museums have dreamed up multiple ways to promote art and education in the wake of Trump's short-lived travel ban on refugees and citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.