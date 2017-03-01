New York Man Arrested in Georgetown f...

New York Man Arrested in Georgetown for Having Hundreds of Untaxed Cigarettes

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

Hundreds of cartons of untaxed cigarettes were seized over the weekend following a traffic stop in Georgetown, Del., according to authorities. The Georgetown Police Department said 51-year-old Marvin Davis , of Bronx, New York, was pulled over Saturday morning for a traffic violation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 1 hr Not true 62,059
News The real life American Hustle - a crumpet facto... (Mar '14) 1 hr Truth 8
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... 11 hr USA R0CKS 944
News The upside of Bill's schemes 13 hr Cordwainer Trout 4
News I'm a Jewish American who worked with Steve Ban... Fri Captain Yesterday 9
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... Mar 3 About time 489
News New York archdiocese seeks $100M mortgage to pa... Mar 3 same in Canada 1
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,197 • Total comments across all topics: 279,348,810

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC