New York man admits withdrawing $39,140 in phony bank card ring

NEWARK -- A New York man on Monday admitted conspiring with others to withdraw $428,000 in cash from automatic teller machines using counterfeit debit cards created with stolen account information, federal prosecutors announced. Radu Bogdan Marin, 36, a Romanian citizen living in Glendale, N.Y., pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Newark to a single count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, prosecutors said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.