New York man admits withdrawing $39,1...

New York man admits withdrawing $39,140 in phony bank card ring

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

NEWARK -- A New York man on Monday admitted conspiring with others to withdraw $428,000 in cash from automatic teller machines using counterfeit debit cards created with stolen account information, federal prosecutors announced. Radu Bogdan Marin, 36, a Romanian citizen living in Glendale, N.Y., pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Newark to a single count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, prosecutors said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... 10 min Dandy24 1,067
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 1 hr roxyDB2 62,142
News Upstate job growth slow despite taxpayer subsidies 3 hr Trumps Army 6
News Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ... 22 hr Texxy 11
News Former vice president Joe Biden: I could have w... Tue Slow Joe 3
News Wall Street is keeping its 'Fearless Girl' stat... Mon Nice 1
pyramid schemes Mar 24 pattyboiman1 1
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,136 • Total comments across all topics: 279,925,899

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC