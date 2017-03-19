New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players Present PATIENCE
After a sell-out engagement with their new production of The Mikado, New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players, America's preeminent professional Gilbert & Sullivan repertory company, continues its new and exciting 2016-17 Season with the audience favorite Patience playing for a strictly limited engagement at the Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College . Patience is a virtue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Watertown and Massena JCPenney stores not part ...
|23 min
|Consumer
|1
|Rare emeralds discovered in 400-year-old shipwr...
|1 hr
|andet1987
|4
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|1 hr
|Janet300
|1,017
|Cowboy poetry, the decline of the critic, Lil W...
|8 hr
|lol
|2
|Trump Fires Wall Street Enforcer Bharara Who Re...
|15 hr
|Warren Wilhelm XL
|13
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|Sun
|amen
|62,081
|Rachael fake news LGBT disgrace!! Drama queen/k...
|Mar 17
|Political observer
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC