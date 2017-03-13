New York court to determine if chimp ...

New York court to determine if chimp is legally a person

Read more: Albany Times Union

In this July 2013 photo provided by the Primate Sanctuary, the chimpanzee Kiko eats wild cherries at the nonprofit Primate Sanctuary in Niagara Falls, N.Y. Kiko's keeper Carmen Presti, and his wife rescued the deaf chimp 23 years ago from a life of performing at state fairs and in the television movie "Tarzan in Manhattan." Kiko, who has medical problems requiring constant attention, is at the center of a court effort Thursday, March 16, 2017, by attorney Steven Wise, who will try to persuade a New York appeals court that a chimpanzee should be treated as a person with legal rights, when he presents the case of Kiko and another chimp, arguing that they should be freed from cages to live in an outdoor sanctuary.

