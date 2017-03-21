New York awards $78M to support school initiatives
New York state is directing more than $78 million toward programs meant to expand the role of schools in their students' lives. Federally funded grants will help expand or establish community learning centers that provide academic enrichment to students and their families beyond the regular school day.
