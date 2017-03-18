New York 2140: Kim Stanley Robinson d...

New York 2140: Kim Stanley Robinson dreams vivid about weathering climate crisis

11 hrs ago Read more: Boing Boing

In 2012, Kim Stanley Robinson published 2312 , imagining how the world and its neighbors might look in 300 years, loosely coupled with the seminal Red Mars books, a futuristically pastoral novel about the way that technology can celebrate the glories of nature; in 2015, Robinson followed it up with Aurora , the best book I read that year, which used 2312's futures to demolish the idea that we can treat space colonization as Plan B for climate change -- a belief that is very comforting to those who don't or can't imagine transforming capitalism into a political system that doesn't demolish the planet.

