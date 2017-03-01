New York 2140: A novelist's vision of a drowned city that...
Earth's climate system is replete with potential surprises, and the climate science community tends to be conservative when projecting future changes. The world also suffers from a creative deficit in imagining the human response to climate change a deficit that fiction is well-suited to help alleviate.
