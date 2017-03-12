New York 2140: A novelist's vision of a drowned city that still never sleeps
Literature can inspire focus in a way that myopic discussions of the near term or grim, apocalyptic tales can't Earth's climate system is replete with potential surprises , and the climate science community tends to be conservative when projecting future changes. The world also suffers from a creative deficit in imagining the human response to climate change - a deficit that fiction is well-suited to help alleviate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.com.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Fires Wall Street Enforcer Bharara Who Re...
|6 hr
|Agents of Corruption
|7
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|11 hr
|Mike
|62,066
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|16 hr
|mossy
|970
|Forbes reveals world's highest-paid TV hosts: D...
|Sat
|Texxy
|2
|Listen to Ben Carson's New Rap Ad Aimed at Afri... (Nov '15)
|Mar 10
|Shinemyshoesbrown...
|60
|Obamacare Replacement Puts Over 1M New Yorkers ...
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|1
|Bill Maher Pitches Anthony Weiner to Liberals: ...
|Mar 9
|lol
|2
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC