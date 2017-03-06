New threats made against US Jewish ce...

New threats made against US Jewish centers

A new wave of bomb threats against Jewish community centers and Anti-Defamation League offices in at least seven states prompted lawmakers on Tuesday to ask the federal government for increased security. The threats, which were made via phone and email, are among more than 100 across the United States and Canada since early January, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

