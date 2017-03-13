New Jersey snowmobiler killed in wrec...

New Jersey snowmobiler killed in wreck in central New York

Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says the wreck happened around 10:45 p.m. Friday on a trail in the town of Boonville. It's about 65 miles northeast of Syracuse.

