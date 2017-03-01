New England-style IPA? It's catching fire across Upstate New York
Two of the New England-style India Pale Ales from Upstate Brewing Co. near Elmira: Double and Winter IPA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|6 hr
|lewis
|932
|I'm a Jewish American who worked with Steve Ban...
|7 hr
|Captain Yesterday
|9
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|8 hr
|anon
|62,055
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|10 hr
|About time
|489
|New York archdiocese seeks $100M mortgage to pa...
|13 hr
|same in Canada
|1
|UPDATED: Outlets job fair draws huge crowds (Jun '13)
|Feb 28
|soon same here
|5
|Gay teen hookup (NYC area)
|Feb 25
|wolvesmane
|5
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC