More Trump advisers disclose meetings with Russia's ambassador
President Donald Trump's senior aide Jared Kushner and ousted adviser Michael Flynn met with the Russian ambassador to the United States at a time when the Trump administration's relationship with the Russians was under close scrutiny. Kushner and Flynn sat down in December at Trump Tower with Sergey Kislyak, according to a senior administration official, who described it as an "introductory meeting" and "kind of an inconsequential hello."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSEE-TV Fresno.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I'm a Jewish American who worked with Steve Ban...
|13 hr
|Shakes the Klown
|6
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|13 hr
|roxyDB2
|62,052
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|15 hr
|Carl
|924
|UPDATED: Outlets job fair draws huge crowds (Jun '13)
|Feb 28
|soon same here
|5
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|Feb 26
|2brosewilder
|488
|Gay teen hookup (NYC area)
|Feb 25
|wolvesmane
|5
|High Dose Vitamin C Obstructed for Cure of Snak...
|Feb 25
|wjabbe
|2
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC