Massive winter storm slams Northeast with snow after inland shift

A late-winter snowstorm bore down on the Northeast Tuesday, blanketing large swaths of the area in snow, but shifted inland, dramatically reducing the expected snowfall for the New York City area. The storm which stretched from Washington, D.C. to New England, halted school, work and travel for millions of Americans.

