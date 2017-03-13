Massive winter storm slams Northeast with snow after inland shift
A late-winter snowstorm bore down on the Northeast Tuesday, blanketing large swaths of the area in snow, but shifted inland, dramatically reducing the expected snowfall for the New York City area. The storm which stretched from Washington, D.C. to New England, halted school, work and travel for millions of Americans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUIC-FM Vacaville.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|38 min
|Stinky
|978
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|11 hr
|roxy
|62,070
|Trump Fires Wall Street Enforcer Bharara Who Re...
|Tue
|Cordwainer Trout
|9
|Families of 9/11 victims might soon get day in ...
|Mon
|Texxy
|1
|Forbes reveals world's highest-paid TV hosts: D...
|Mar 11
|Texxy
|2
|Listen to Ben Carson's New Rap Ad Aimed at Afri... (Nov '15)
|Mar 10
|Shinemyshoesbrown...
|60
|Obamacare Replacement Puts Over 1M New Yorkers ...
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC