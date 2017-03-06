Man convicted of murder in shooting death of police officer
A drug dealer known on the streets as Peanut was convicted on Monday of murder in the shooting death of a police officer. Tyrone Howard, who also was found guilty of robbery and a weapons charge, faces life in prison without parole when he's sentenced next month.
