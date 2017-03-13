Man accused of killing US medic with ambulance: 'I'm innocent'
A US man accused of stealing an ambulance and then driving it over a fire department medic, crushing her to death, told reporters he wasn't guilty as he was escorted out of a police station on Friday surrounded by angry uniformed emergency medical technicians, who hurled insults. "I'm innocent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|3 hr
|USA R0CKS
|1,002
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|5 hr
|Anon
|62,080
|Rachael fake news LGBT disgrace!! Drama queen/k...
|14 hr
|Political observer
|1
|Hillary Clinton and Huma Abedin are pictured to...
|Thu
|oldfish
|2
|NYC sues Verizon for unfinished fiber-optic rol...
|Thu
|well
|2
|Trudeau to watch Canadian 9/11-inspired musical...
|Thu
|what Fluffy doing...
|1
|Trump Fires Wall Street Enforcer Bharara Who Re...
|Wed
|Faith Michigan
|11
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC