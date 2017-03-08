Jewish Children's Museum in New York evacuated for bomb threat

The Jewish Children's Museum in New York City was evacuated for a few hours on Thursday after it received a bomb threat by email, police said, the latest in a rash of recent threats to U.S. and Canadian Jewish organizations. The museum, a multi-media center of Jewish history and heritage, was reopened around midday after police said they found no explosives during a search of the six-story building in the city's Brooklyn borough.

