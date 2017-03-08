Jewish Children's Museum in New York ...

Jewish Children's Museum in New York evacuated for bomb threat

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

The Jewish Children's Museum in New York City was evacuated for a few hours on Thursday after it received a bomb threat by email, police said, the latest in a rash of recent threats to U.S. and Canadian Jewish organizations. The museum, a multi-media center of Jewish history and heritage, was reopened around midday after police said they found no explosives during a search of the six-story building in the city's Brooklyn borough.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Listen to Ben Carson's New Rap Ad Aimed at Afri... (Nov '15) 3 hr Shinemyshoesbrown... 60
News Obamacare Replacement Puts Over 1M New Yorkers ... 10 hr Texxy 1
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... 18 hr USA R0CKS 960
News Bill Maher Pitches Anthony Weiner to Liberals: ... Thu lol 2
News The Statue of Liberty went dark overnight and t... Wed ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
kelly ripa has ruined michael strahan (Mar '13) Wed Jackhole77 109
News As more Jewish facilities get threats, all 100 ... Tue tomin cali 1
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,938 • Total comments across all topics: 279,449,756

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC