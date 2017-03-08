Jewish center in New York receives second threat in less than a week
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is calling for federal and local authorities to investigate after a Jewish center near Rochester received a bomb threat on Sunday. "The new bomb threat against the Brighton Jewish Community Center - the second threat in less than a week - is a despicable and cowardly act that will not be tolerated in New York," the governor said.
