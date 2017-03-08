Jewish center in New York receives se...

Jewish center in New York receives second threat in less than a week

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: 1560 KNZR

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is calling for federal and local authorities to investigate after a Jewish center near Rochester received a bomb threat on Sunday. "The new bomb threat against the Brighton Jewish Community Center - the second threat in less than a week - is a despicable and cowardly act that will not be tolerated in New York," the governor said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 1560 KNZR.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Families of 9/11 victims might soon get day in ... 2 hr Texxy 1
News Trump Fires Wall Street Enforcer Bharara Who Re... 9 hr Agents of Corruption 7
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 14 hr Mike 62,066
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... 18 hr mossy 970
News Forbes reveals world's highest-paid TV hosts: D... Sat Texxy 2
News Listen to Ben Carson's New Rap Ad Aimed at Afri... (Nov '15) Mar 10 Shinemyshoesbrown... 60
News Obamacare Replacement Puts Over 1M New Yorkers ... Mar 10 Texxy 1
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,022 • Total comments across all topics: 279,517,201

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC