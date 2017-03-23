Investigator who leaked chokehold officer's records resigns

In this Aug. 23, 2014 file photo, a demonstrator holds a sign bearing the likeness of Eric Garner and Michael Brown before a march to protest the death of Garner in the Staten Island borough of New York. A New York police watchdog group investigator who leaked disciplinary records on the officer involved in the police chokehold death of Eric Garner has resigned Thursday, March 23, 2017.

