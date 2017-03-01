Interviews: New York artist Andrew H. Shirley brings immersive film...
Brooklyn, New York-based artist, curator and filmmaker Andrew H. Shirley works on the roof of "Anything Helps," a "hobo shack theater" made from found materials, at Individual Artists of Oklahoma Gallery. In the background is New York City graffiti writer UFO 907's wooden rendition of his graffiti moniker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|4 hr
|Stinky
|938
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|21 hr
|Not welcome
|62,057
|I'm a Jewish American who worked with Steve Ban...
|Fri
|Captain Yesterday
|9
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|Fri
|About time
|489
|New York archdiocese seeks $100M mortgage to pa...
|Fri
|same in Canada
|1
|UPDATED: Outlets job fair draws huge crowds (Jun '13)
|Feb 28
|soon same here
|5
|Gay teen hookup (NYC area)
|Feb 25
|wolvesmane
|5
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC