Inside Trevor Noah's sleek $10 millio...

Inside Trevor Noah's sleek $10 million New York City...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

"The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah recently bought a duplex penthouse in New York City, the South African comedian's new home, for $10 million. Noah's 3,596-square-foot apartment occupies the 17th and 18th floors of a building in midtown Manhattan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 2 hr roxy 62,065
News Trump Fires Wall Street Enforcer Bharara Who Re... 3 hr Agents of Corruption 4
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... 4 hr lewis 967
News Forbes reveals world's highest-paid TV hosts: D... 22 hr Texxy 2
News Listen to Ben Carson's New Rap Ad Aimed at Afri... (Nov '15) Fri Shinemyshoesbrown... 60
News Obamacare Replacement Puts Over 1M New Yorkers ... Fri Texxy 1
News Bill Maher Pitches Anthony Weiner to Liberals: ... Mar 9 lol 2
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,717 • Total comments across all topics: 279,486,197

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC