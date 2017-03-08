Inside Trevor Noah's sleek $10 million New York City...
"The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah recently bought a duplex penthouse in New York City, the South African comedian's new home, for $10 million. Noah's 3,596-square-foot apartment occupies the 17th and 18th floors of a building in midtown Manhattan.
