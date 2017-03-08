How to reset your body clock for dayl...

How to reset your body clock for daylight-saving time and jet...

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Ah, daylight-saving time, that point in the year when - because of what almost seems like a joke by Ben Franklin - we shift our clocks forward an hour. Not all states or countries observe the time change, but it is nice to suddenly be able to leave work before sunset.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... 3 hr mossy 970
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 18 hr roxy 62,065
News Trump Fires Wall Street Enforcer Bharara Who Re... 19 hr Agents of Corruption 4
News Forbes reveals world's highest-paid TV hosts: D... Sat Texxy 2
News Listen to Ben Carson's New Rap Ad Aimed at Afri... (Nov '15) Mar 10 Shinemyshoesbrown... 60
News Obamacare Replacement Puts Over 1M New Yorkers ... Mar 10 Texxy 1
News Bill Maher Pitches Anthony Weiner to Liberals: ... Mar 9 lol 2
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,941 • Total comments across all topics: 279,502,095

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC