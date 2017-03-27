Historian: NY town's blade-embedded '...

Historian: NY town's blade-embedded 'Scythe Tree' needs trim

A tree in upstate New York dating back to before the Civil War has grown around three farm tool blades and is in need of a trimming. The "Scythe Tree," as it's called, is located in Waterloo, midway between Rochester and Syracuse.

