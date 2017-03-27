Henrik Fisker is solving a major problem that runs rampant in...

Henrik Fisker is well known for founding Fisker Automotive in 2007, a startup carmaker that challenged Tesla before going bankrupt in 2013. The designer and entrepreneur has since staged a comeback, unveiling a new supercar with his company VLF Automotive in 2016 and unveiling a new all-electric vehicle, the EMotion, under his Fisker Inc. brand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.