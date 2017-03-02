HARAM! IRAN! Makes New York Premiere ...

HARAM! IRAN! Makes New York Premiere at TADA! Tonight

After successful engagements in London and at Los Angeles's Celebration Theater, Creative Concept Productions has announced that Haram! Iran!, a new play by Jay Paul Deratany, will make its New York premiere in a strictly limited nine performance engagement at TADA! beginning tonight, March 3, 2017. Nominated for a GLAAD Award for its Los Angeles engagement, Haram! Iran! is based on the true story of the trial of two Iranian teenagers in Mashad, Iran in 2005.

