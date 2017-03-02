HARAM! IRAN! Makes New York Premiere at TADA! Tonight
After successful engagements in London and at Los Angeles's Celebration Theater, Creative Concept Productions has announced that Haram! Iran!, a new play by Jay Paul Deratany, will make its New York premiere in a strictly limited nine performance engagement at TADA! beginning tonight, March 3, 2017. Nominated for a GLAAD Award for its Los Angeles engagement, Haram! Iran! is based on the true story of the trial of two Iranian teenagers in Mashad, Iran in 2005.
